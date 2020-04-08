Souhan; Garnett Holds A Grudge Against Taylor [PODCAST]

Kevin Garnett will be headed to the Hall of Fame but is still bitter with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. Garnett spent 14 of his 21 seasons with the Wolves but because of a soured relationship with Taylor the Timberwolves will not be retiring Garnett's jersey and giving fans a chance to celebrate his time in Minnesota anytime soon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Listen below.

Major League Baseball is considering playing games in Arizona with all 30 teams starting as early as May. Jim doesn't think this would be the responsible thing for MLB to do at this time. Jim also thinks the NFL and WNBA need to move their drafts back a month or two.

