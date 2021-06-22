Souhan; Buxton Latest Injury Hurts Recent Momentum [PODCAST]

The Twins won a marathon game 7-5 in 12 innings over the Cincinnati Reds Monday night into Tuesday morning. The game lasted 5 hours and 14 minutes. The Twins likely lost center fielder Byron Buxton for about a month with a broken pinkie finger after being hit by pitch. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the Buxton injury really hurts the momentum they have gained and makes the team less interesting. He was hoping to see Buxton get a chance to play in the All Star game this season. The Twins have won 5 games in a row and will host Cincinnati today at 12:10, pregame on WJON at 11:30.

The Minnesota Lynx had two players chosen to play for the United States team at the Olympics this summer. The Two are Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier. Jim says Fowles was an easy chosen and he says he was hoping Collier would get this opportunity too.

The Gopher football team got a commitment from highly sought after defensive end Anthony Smith from Pennsylvania. Jim says P.J. Fleck is getting some top recruits both in state and out of state. He says it is most important that he gets kids that fit would Minnesota is doing on offense and defense.

Jim says he expects the Philadelphia 76ers to shop Ben Simmons in trade this offseason. He says he would make sense for the Timberwolves but the Timberwolves are unlikely to have the players the 76ers would want to make the trade work.

Get our free mobile app