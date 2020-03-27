Souhan; Buxton Could Still Hit 9th If He Gets Hot [PODCAST]

The Twins and Major League Baseball were supposed to open the 2020 regular season Thursday. The Star Tribune is reporting that Byron Buxton would have been available if for opening day. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Byron Buxton could get off to a hot start offensively and still be the #9 hitter because of the depth in the Twins lineup.

The Golf season has been affected by Covid-19. Jim says all 4 Golf majors could happen after July 1st but he's not sure they want to compete with the NFL.