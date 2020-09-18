Souhan; Buxton Could Lift Twins in the Playoffs [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 4-3 Thursday in the final game of their 4-game series in Chicago to the White Sox. The Twins lost 3 out of 4. Byron Buxton homered twice for the Twins in Thursday's game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Buxton is the type of player who is good enough to be a difference maker in lifting the Twins to advancing in the American League playoffs.

The Vikings play the Colts in Indianapolis Sunday. Jim says even though the Vikings didn't sack Aaron Rodgers last week the Viking defensive coaches feel their line will be more effective this week against the Colts. Jim says this is a big game for the Vikings because starting 0-2 make it tough if the Vikings hope to be a playoff team.

The Minnesota State High School League will be meeting Monday morning to discuss reinstating football and volleyball to play this fall. Jim says there is momentum to bring back both sports this fall.

The Minnesota Lynx beat Phoenix Thursday night to advance to the WNBA Semifinals. The Lynx play Seattle starting a best of 5 series Sunday. Jim says the Lynx are underdogs and have overachieved this season.