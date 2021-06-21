Souhan; Buxton and Maeda Are Making a Difference [PODCAST]

The Twins have won 4-games in a row after completing a 3-game sweep at Texas Sunday with a 3-2 victory. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Byron Buxton's offense and defense has made a big difference since he returned to the lineup on Saturday. Jim says getting Kenta Maeda back in the rotation gives them a reliable starter despite his struggles this season. Souhan says the Twins are still in a sizable hole in 4th place in the American League Central but getting players back from injury are making the Twins more watchable right now.

The U.S. Open finished up Sunday with Jon Rahm from Spain taking home his first major title. Jim says Rahm played the best in the remaining 9 holes while others struggled. He says the U.S. Open designs the course to make it difficult for the players to handle the challenges of the course for 4 days. Souhan says the pressure of the final round, the wind and length of the course make Torrey Pines a challenge.

Gopher women's basketball received a commitment with 4-star Amaya Battle from Hopkins. Jim says Gopher head coach Lindsay Whalen could be on the brink of turning this program around. He says he's not sure it's going to happen next season but says Lindsay's professional head coach with the Lynx Cheryl Reeve thinks Whalen's Gophers will bust out in 2021-2022.

The Summer Olympics begin next month in Toyko, Japan. Jim will be covering the Olympics. He says he expects limitations on what they as media can do due to the ongoing pandemic.

