Son of Ex-NFL Player Pleads Guilty to Killing His Parents

LONG PRAIRIE -- A man accused of killing his parents in their Long Prairie home has pleaded guilty just weeks before his jury trial was scheduled to begin.

Twenty-three-year-old Dylan Bennett pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of 1st-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Barry and Carol Bennett. He was scheduled to go on trial on September 14th.

After his guilty pleas, Dylan Bennett was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Todd County deputies discovered the bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Bennett, both 63 years old, in their home on August 21st, 2019. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds from a handgun and bled to death. Their bodies were found two days after their murder.

Investigators found numerous shell casings and an empty magazine for a semi-automatic pistol near the bodies. They also discovered Dylan’s car in the driveway with a 9mm handgun and ammunition lying on the seat. Mrs. Bennett's car was missing.

Police later reviewed video footage from a Long Prairie bank showing Dylan withdrawing a large amount of money from a bank account belonging to the Bennetts. Police learned that during the following three days, Mrs. Bennett's credit and debit cards were used throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio.

Dylan Bennett was ultimately found in Mexico and extradited back to the U.S.

In 2018, the father told authorities his son, while in a mental health treatment facility, expressed a desire to kill his parents.

Barry Bennett had an 11-year career in the NFL with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota. After his retirement, he became a Long Prairie High School physical education teacher and football and wrestling coach.