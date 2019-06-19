Some Stearns County ‘No Wake” Zones Being Lifted

No Wake Sign in the Cold Spring/Richmond. (Dan DeBaun, WJON News)

UNDATED -- Water levels have receded on a handful of Stearns County lakes impacted by heavy rains this spring. As a result, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office has rescinded the "no wake" rules on Big Fish Lake, Pleasant Lake, Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Caroline Lake, Louisa Lake, and Maria Lake.

The sheriff's office says water levels have gone down enough to prevent damage to docks, shorelines, and other structures.

The sheriff's office is asking boaters to remain respectful of people's property and shoreline.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: big fish lake, grass lake, no wake zone, pleasant lake, Stearns County Sheriff
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top