Some Stearns County ‘No Wake” Zones Being Lifted

UNDATED -- Water levels have receded on a handful of Stearns County lakes impacted by heavy rains this spring. As a result, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office has rescinded the "no wake" rules on Big Fish Lake, Pleasant Lake, Grass Lake, Clearwater Lake, Augusta Lake, Caroline Lake, Louisa Lake, and Maria Lake.

The sheriff's office says water levels have gone down enough to prevent damage to docks, shorelines, and other structures.

The sheriff's office is asking boaters to remain respectful of people's property and shoreline.