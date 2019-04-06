Some Minnesota Farmers Brace for Red River Flooding

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota farmers and rural residents near the Red River are preparing for floodwaters that could isolate them for days.

Noreen Thomas is constantly monitoring the Buffalo River's flow from her farm near Moorhead. Thomas says the Buffalo River can rise quickly, sometimes by several feet overnight.

The Buffalo River flows into the Red River near Thomas' farmyard and it gets backed up if the Red River, which separates Minnesota and North Dakota, is already high.

Dry weather and a slow snow melt have tempered the flood risk, but local residents must monitor for flooding so they can act quickly to prevent damage.

Thomas says her biggest worry is rain. Her farm in the past has needed about 400 sandbags to raise low spots in the earthen levee surrounding her land.