IT'S A HIT!

We recently got to talk with Grace Manderfeld, a 12-year-old author from St. Cloud, about her very first published book entitled "Into The Forest." It's a book created for teens and young adults that has a little bit of romance, a little bit of mystery, and intrigue, with 7 different characters at summer camp.

Get our free mobile app

FIRST ROUND OF BOOKS HAVE ALREADY SOLD OUT

Since we talked with Grace, she has already sold out of her first run of books, and has placed an order for more! Grace is selling her books for $15 and $20 for an autographed copy. Grace says sales from the book she hopes will help her save money for her future college education.

You can order your book by emailing IntoTheForestBook@gmail.com.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

ABOUT THE BOOK

Into The Forest is a 186-page book by 12-year-old Grace Manderfeld of St. Cloud. I was shocked to learn that this wasn't the first book Grace has written. She wrote a story back a few years ago, when she was 10 years old as well, that was about 50 pages long called, Snow Days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Grace enjoys doing many different things besides writing, including dancing and painting, spending time with Penny her dog, as well as with her family and friends. She shared with me that reading was NOT one of her favorite things to do at one point, but something she read must have flipped a switch, and she's been in love with reading and writing ever since.

THE COVER

The picture on the front and back of the book is a photo that Grace took while she was on a family trip to Itasca State Park, and she believes it fits the book perfectly.

175 Years of Benton County History

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.