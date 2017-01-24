Update: Snow Possible Tuesday, Wednesday

UNDATED - A band of heavy snow is expected to affect the I-90 corridor late today into Wednesday morning. A winter storm warning has been issued for a portion of southern Minnesota for expected snowfall amounts of 7 to 11 inches.

Further to the north, snowfall amounts will taper off to 4 to 6 inches from west central Minnesota, to the far southern Metro area, and into west central Wisconsin to Eau Claire and Bloomer.