WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?

Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.

POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

You can find all of the snow plowing and procedure guidelines for Saint Cloud by clicking HERE, but here is a brief synopsis for you:

In general, the city will plow when there is at least 2 inches or more of snowfall. The city of Saint Cloud plows all streets, alleys, parking lots, and 'affected sidewalks' in the system. Typically this starts between midnight and 1 am. Streets that are classified or function as 'arterial' streets, and alleys in the Central Business District are plowed first. They include heavy traffic areas that connect major sections of the city and access to emergency services. Next, they head for all residential streets and city parking lots. Third, Alleys outside the Central Business District, but only after snowfall has stopped or the snow is at a level of 4 inches or more. Next, the city takes to the sidewalks, steps, and pedestrian bridges. Salt and sand are used when hazardous conditions exist and are also prioritized. Snow is hauled away only after all the snow and ice removal has been completed.

LARGE SNOWFALL CONDITIONS

When we get huge snowfall, crews sometimes have to work longer shifts, but are not allowed to work more than 14-hour shifts unless emergency circumstances exist. If conditions are so bad that crew workers and equipment are endangered, then snow plowing operations may be stopped until it is safe.

