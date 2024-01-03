Light Snow in MN this Weekend, Bigger Storm Possible Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says light snow with minor accumulations will be possible this weekend.

This snow will lead to some minor impacts on travel.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says the best chance for snow should be Friday evening, through Saturday, and into Sunday.

There is at least a 50% chance for 2 inches or more across the Northland and a 20% chance of 4 inches or more along the North Shore with terrain/lake enhancement.

For those with travel plans across the central U.S. early next week, The National Weather Service in La Crosse says you should keep an eye on the forecast as there is an increasing signal for widespread accumulating snow and strong winds Tuesday.

Details are few and very much in flux, but the higher probabilities for impactful snow are currently lining up for southeastern Minnesota through Iowa and into southern Wisconsin.

The forecast track of the storm will continue to shift over the coming days.

St. Cloud has officially had 5.7 inches of snow so far this season. Normally we'd have about 17.8 inches of snow by now, so we are 12.1 inches below normal. Last year at this time we had 27.7 inches of snow at this point in the season.

