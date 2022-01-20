Snap Fitness of St. Augusta-Luxemburg For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own fitness center? Maybe one of your New Year's Resolutions was to take a chance on yourself or open your own business? Well, now is your chance to make that happen. The Snap Fitness of St. August-Luxemburg, located at 24086 Minnesota Highway 15, is looking for a new owner.

According to BizBuySell.com, Snap Fitness is on the market for $25,000. the listing description says, "The St. August-Luxemburg Snap Fitness is ready and waiting for you to step in and bring your ideals and enthusiasm.!"

The building rent is $2629 per month for a 3,844 square foot space. The new owner would get the Matrix, Cybex, and Octane gym equipment which is already part of the established franchise.

Current club amenities include; group classes, nutrition consultants, tanning, strength training, personal trainers, free weights, cardio equipment, 24-hour facility access, private bathrooms, and more.

The listing description goes on to say, "with an existing, dedicated membership base and high-quality equipment, Snap Fitness St. Augusta-Luxemburg will provide an engaged owner a fantastic opportunity to take this club to the next level."

The website didn't list the business's gross revenue, lease expiration date, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

If you're interested in learning more about the business, you can fill out a contact form on the BizBuySell website or call the fitness club directly at 320-259-0991. You can see photos of this Snap Fitness location on their website.

