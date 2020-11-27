Small Business Saturday: A Day to Celebrate Small Businesses

UNDATED -- After all of the big Black Friday sales be sure to check out the small, local and independently owned businesses participating in Small Business Saturday. The special day was created 10 years ago.

Better Business Bureau spokeswoman Bao Vang says connecting with small businesses can begin by checking out their social media pages.

You can do so by following these retail shops online and social media is a great way to start because you can search the hashtag #shopsmall and find out what individual retailers are doing.

Vang says, after you've shopped at your favorite local retailer, you can help them further by going online.

Be sure to share your own positive experiences about those businesses online and with your friends and family.

Vang suggests taking a selfie in your favorite store and sharing it on social media, or if they have a special event happening share that event with your friends and family.

Vang also says don't just shop small, eat small. Find independently owned restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops as well.