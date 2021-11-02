Annual Shop Small Crawl Takes Over St. Joe November 26-28

The city of St. Joseph takes the Small Business Saturday concept and turns it into a three-day affair.

With November upon us, the holidays will also soon be here before we know it. Small Business Saturday is an annual event and shopping holiday that has gained traction over the past few years. Recognized the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Americans are encouraged to shop and support small local businesses rather than large corporations.

The city of St. Joseph will once again be hosting its own annual version of Small Business Saturday this year. Coined Shop Small Crawl, the one-day shopping holiday will instead be a three-day affair running Friday, November 26 through Sunday, November 28.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic has changed how we are presenting this annual event," writes Bruno Press at her website. "The biggest changes are the extension of hours over the course of the weekend to allow shoppers to distance themselves while accommodating capacity restrictions at all local businesses." Bruno Press goes on to share additional details including that each participating business will address its own safety guidelines this year; there will also be no shuttle.

This year's extended dates and times are as follows:

FRIDAY, NOV 26, 10-5PM

SATURDAY, NOV 27, 10-5PM

SUNDAY, NOV 28, 10-4PM

Participating vendors this year include:

1. Milk & Honey Ciders

2. Daisy a Day

3. MN Street Market

4. Weathered Revivals

5. Local Blend

6. Hudson & Co.

7. Bad Habit Brewing Co.

8. Bruno Press

9. Flour & Flower Bakery

This year, you can also stand a chance to win a grand prize package with the Visit St. Cloud app. Using the app, look for and enter two-digit codes at participating vendors to qualify for the grand prize. For more on Shop Small Crawl, follow Visit Joetown on Facebook or Instagram.

