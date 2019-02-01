Sixth Annual Women’s Fishing Tournament Happening on Grand Lake

ROCKVILLE -- Ladies, break out those ice fishing poles. Eddie’s on Grand in Rockville is holding their 6th annual Women’s Fishing Tournament on Saturday.

Owner Edward Valentine says they revived the event in honor of one of the original organizers.

Well one of the ladies that used to work here when it was the Grandview lived next door and she was diagnosed with cancer. So we just kind of brought it back for her for one year when she was going through chemo and then she passed away like three months after we did it so we’ve just kept going, doing it. The lady’s name was Gayle Spanier and she kind of started it many years ago.

The cost is ten dollars per line with a maximum of two lines per person. Fish houses are allowed. Door prizes and a grand prize will be given away.

Valentine says he hopes the warm weather will mean a bigger turnout.

I think it will bring out more people. I t makes a difference. Last year it was 28 below zero and I stood out there and emceed the event and gave out door prizes. It was a little bit chilly. Six years ago we started out with about thirteen ladies fishing. Last year we had sixty-three.

Registration runs from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and the tournament goes from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.