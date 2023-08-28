May 3, 1928 - August 26, 2023

Sister Ann Furnstahl, 95, died on August 26, 2023, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn.

Anne Virginia Furnstahl was born on May 3, 1928, in Randall, Minn. She was the fifth of seven children born to the late Joseph and Catherine (Treacy) Furnstahl.

She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 12, 1948, and was given the name Sister Mary Cloud. She later reverted to her baptismal name. She was a Franciscan Sister for 75 years.

Sister Anne attended elementary school in Randall. After graduating from St. Francis High School in 1945, she worked as an inspector at the Munsingwear Plant in Little Falls. During the summer months she worked at the cannery in Little Falls where people brought their meat, poultry and vegetables to be canned.

Sister Anne was familiar with the Franciscan Sisters because her aunt, Sister Stephen Treacy, was a member of the Franciscan Community as well as her two sisters, Sister Therese and Mary Leone.

Sister Anne served in Osakis, St. Cloud, Pine River, St. Paul and Little Falls. She was the director of the Altar Bread Department at St. Francis Convent for 42 years, supplying altar breads for parishes of various denominations in Minnesota and other states as well. During this time, she gave countless tours of the altar bread department, especially to children preparing for their First Holy Communion and used those opportunities to speak to them about vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

Sister Anne was a woman of warm hospitality. After the closing of the altar bread ministry, she accompanied sisters to appointments and graciously ran errands whenever there was a need. She was known to do many kind deeds for others quietly behind the scenes.

In the last years, due to diminishing eyesight, Sister Anne liked listening to the radio, hearing others read to her, and visiting with friends and sisters who brought her the latest news of the community.

Sister Anne was preceded in death by her parents and siblings John, Sister Mary Leone, OSF, Charles, Joseph and Leo. Survivors include her sister, Sister Therese, OSF, sisters-in-law Arlene, Little Falls, Carol, Pine River, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Convent on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent on Thursday, August 31, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., with a Franciscan prayer service at 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Friday at 11 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube. Arrangements: Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls.

Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.