Single-Car Rollover in Bloomington Sends at Least Two to Hospital

BLOOMINGTON-- At least two people are hurt after a single-car crash in Bloomington on Sunday.

The incident happened on Highway 169, south of Interstate 494 around 8:15 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car was traveling south on Highway 169 in the left lane at a high speed. The car lost control, crossed the roadway and hit the right guardrail. It rolled and came to a rest in the right ditch on its side.

One passenger, 28-year-old Nan Soun, of Burnsville was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver, 34-year-old Sounhour Teng of Savage, was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, 26-year-old Odom Chan of Shakopee, was not hurt.

Authorities have not yet released the name and status of the third passenger. Alcohol is believed to have been involved.