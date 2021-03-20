Shooting Deaths in St. Paul Investigated as Murder-Suicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- St. Paul police say the shooting deaths of a man and woman found outside a home appears to be a murder-suicide case.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died. Police say they believe the man shot the woman before ending his own life.

According to officials, police have been called to the residence more than a dozen times in the past with many calls relating to domestic disturbances and child custody issues.

