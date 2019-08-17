Sheriff’s Office Investigating Car Vandalized with Bullet Holes

SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vandalized vehicle found near Sauk Centre.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle damaged with bullet holes shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities say they found the unoccupied car parked in a road approach near 395th Street and County Road 186 in Sauk Centre Township.

The sheriff's office says the blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu had two bullet holes - one in the back window and the other in the back bumper.

They say no injuries have been reported, and the investigation is active.

If you have any information or noticed suspicious activity in that area between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-251-4240.