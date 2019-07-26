Sheriff’s Office Investigating Boy’s Choir Staff Member

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint against a staff member of a local choir.

In a news release Friday, Stearns County authorities say they received a report of potential criminal activity involving a staff member of the St. John’s Boy’s Choir.

According to the Associated Press, the staff member has been put on leave while authorities investigate a report of sexual misconduct.

The St. John's Boys' Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir say a kid recently accused the adult of misconduct involving communications and photographs that were sexual in nature.

The organizations say the staff member, who is involved in both groups but hasn't been named, has denied the allegations. They say they won't share additional information to respect the child's privacy.

They are encouraging parents with children who were in choirs while this staff member was there to talk to their kids and contact authorities with concerns.

The St. John's Boys' Choir offers programs for boys ages 8 through 15.

The investigation is still ongoing.