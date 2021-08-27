Sheriff: Utility Workers Unearth Human Bones in Northern MN

PENNINGTON -- Utility workers have found what authorities believe are human bones up in northern Minnesota.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call at about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday from the workers in Brook Lake Township near the town of Pennington, which is just east of Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Leech Lake Tribal Preservation Office and Heritage Sites Program responded to the scene.