Sheriff: Rice Man Arrested After 2 1/2 Hour Standoff

RICE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rice man on a number of alleged assault charges following a standoff in Rockwood Estates Mobile Home Park.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call indicating that a man at a home at 1460 115th Street Northwest in Rockwood Estates in Rice threatened to kill a woman at the home.

The caller indicated that the woman had managed to escape but the man was still inside the residence. The caller said the man, 49-year-old Jeffrey Martin of Rice had a gun and made threats to kill the woman.

Deputies responded to the scene and established a perimeter around Martin’s home with the help of the Minnesota DNR, Rice Police Department, and the Stearns-Benton SWAT team. Deputies and Rice Firefighters set up traffic control points to keep the public a safe distance away and evacuated nearby residents.

Investigating deputies learned that Martin had pointed a handgun at the victim, physically assaulted her, and made threats to kill her.

Deputies worked to establish contact with the man, in an attempt to convince him to exit the residence and surrender. As deputies were attempting to negotiate his surrender, Martin made outgoing phone calls during which he made threats to harm law enforcement and other individuals. After about 2 ½ hours of negotiating, Martin exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Martin was taken to the Benton County Jail where he was booked on charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Threats of Violence, Domestic Assault, and Criminal Damage to Property.