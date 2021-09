MILTONA -- A man was killed in an ATV crash in Douglas County.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday to the crash near Miltona.

Forty-eight-year-old Todd Mrnak of Miltona died at the scene.

Deputies say Mrnak was driving the ATV east and tried to make a right turn into a field approach when it overturned.

