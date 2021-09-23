Sheriff: Little Falls Man Killed After Vehicle Strikes Tree

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 6:30 on Harvest Road, about two miles south of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Aaron Mielke was heading south on Harvest Road, when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and was thrown from the vehicle.

Mielke was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with serious injuries. He was then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.