Sheriff: Inmate Broke Sprinkler Causing Jail to Flood

ST. CLOUD -- An inmate at the Stearns County jail allegedly broke a sprinkler head in his jail cell causing major water damage to the facility.

Twenty-three-year-old Hobson Kimaiga, of St. Michael, was booked into the jail on July 6th on charges of obstructing the legal process and disruptive intoxication.

The sheriff's office says while in the jail, Kimaiga broke a sprinkler head in a 2nd floor cell causing water to spread into the intake area, leaking into the 1st floor and basement of the facility.

Multiple jail cells were damaged along with an elevator. The case remains active and damage estimates are unknown.

Kimaiga could face additional charges as the case has been sent to the Stearns County Attorney's Office.