Sheriff: Fish House Burglaries On the Rise

ELK RIVER -- There has been a rash of burglaries of fish houses in Sherburne County. The sheriff's office says they have received a number of complaints on both Briggs Lake and Julia Lake.

The suspects got into the fish houses by prying open the door latches, pushing in screen windows, or breaking the locks. It's believed the break-ins happened sometime overnight between Tuesday, January 16th through early Thursday, January 18th.

Items taken include depth finders, a camera, heaters, a radio, rod-and-reel combos, and augers. There are several other reports of other fishes houses broken into, but nothing was taken.