Sheriff: Alcohol Involved in Serious Motorcycle Crash

ORROCK TOWNSHIP -- A Sherburne County man had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Orrock Township Saturday night.

Sheriff Joel Brott says 52-year-old Dwayne Davidson was driving east on 237th Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. when he lost control and crashed.

Responding deputies found Davidson unconscious with what appeared to be a serious head injury. Davidson was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The sheriff says they believe alcohol may have been involved in the crash.