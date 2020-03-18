Sherburne County Signs Emergency Declaration

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is the latest government agency to declare an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board Chair Felix Schmiesing signed the Declaration at noon Wednesday. The full Board of Commissioners is expected to meet Friday to vote to extend the Declaration indefinitely.

An Emergency Declaration isn’t a sign that the county’s residents are any more vulnerable to COVID-19. The Declaration is necessary to give the county the ability to do certain things it couldn’t without the Declaration.

Some changes that are likely happening are restricting the number of people who will be allowed to attend County Board meetings.

The majority of the Government Center, beginning Monday, will continue to be open for business by appointment only. Appointments will be able to be scheduled online, via phone call or via email.