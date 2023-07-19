Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued, Timing Pushed Back

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota for Wednesday.

The initial watch area did not include the tri-county area but did include areas to the northeast of St. Cloud. The watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service did eventually add more counties to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

No significant changes to the severe weather potential from the morning update, with the main difference being a slightly later timing. Our best chance for stronger storms will be from roughly 7-10 p.m., with a few storms possible before then.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have begun in parts of central to northern Minnesota, with more activity and our best chance of arriving after 6 p.m.

Large hail is the most likely severe weather risk with storms Wednesday evening, with strong winds also possible.

A few tornadoes are mainly possible in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

