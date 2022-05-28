Several St. Cloud Rox Games to Air on ESPN+
ST. CLOUD -- You will have the chance to catch a St. Cloud Rox game on ESPN+ this season.
The Northwoods League announced a new rights agreement with ESPN+ to stream selected games each day throughout the season, including the St. Cloud Rox.
These games will be available exclusively on ESPN+, along with the Northwoods League All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the League playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series.
The opening night matchups on ESPN+ will begin on Monday. The first week of games on ESPN+ is listed below.
Monday Games:
- Wausau Woodchucks at Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 1:05 p.m.
- Duluth Huskies at Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday Games:
- Duluth Huskies at Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday Games:
- Kenosha Kingfish at Kokomo Jackrabbits at 6:35 p.m.
- Rochester Honkers at Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m.
Thursday Games:
- Green Bay Rockers at Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 11:35 a.m.
- Rochester Honkers at Bismarck Larks at 6:35 p.m.
Friday Games:
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Traverse City Pit Spitters 7:05 p.m.
- Minnesota Mud Puppies at St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 p.m.
Saturday Games:
- Willmar Stingers at Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m.
- Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Traverse City Pit Spitters at 7:05 p.m.
Sunday Games:
- Rockford Rivets at Kokomo Jackrabbits at 2:05 p.m.
- Mankato MoonDogs at St. Cloud Rox at 4:05 p.m.
More games will be announced soon.