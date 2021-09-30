Self-Described Member of “Boogaloo Bois” Pleads Guilty to Riot

MINNEAPOLIS – A Texas man pleaded guilty today to a federal riot charge in connection to the 2020 civil unrest.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Ivan Hunter admitted to traveling from San Antonio, Texas to Minneapolis with the intent to participate in a riot.

Hunter is a self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments. The term “Boogaloo” itself references an impending second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government.

On the night of May 28, 2020, Hunter was captured on video discharging 13 rounds from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. At the time of the shooting, there were other individuals believed to be looters still inside the building.

Law enforcement recovered from the scene discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm.

According to court documents, upon returning to Texas, Hunter made various statements on social media describing the violence in which he engaged in Minneapolis.

On June 3, 2020, officers with the Austin Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck for numerous traffic violations. Hunter was one of three occupants in the vehicle. Hunter, the front seat passenger, had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle affixed to a tactical vest he was wearing. Officers found three semi-automatic rifles on the rear seat of the vehicle, one loaded pistol in plain view next to the driver’s seat, and another loaded pistol in the center console.

Several days after the traffic stop, federal agents became aware of Hunter’s online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who has been charged in the Northern District of California with the May 29, 2020, murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer in Oakland, California.

