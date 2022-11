MADE IN MN EXPO 2022

The 8th Annual 'Made In Minnesota' Expo 2022 was jam-packed with well over 100 vendors and an incredible variety of amazing Minnesota-made goods and awesome services. People shopped, sampled, and enjoyed the sites and sounds of this year's exciting event. Enjoy the photos.

