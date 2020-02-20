Searles on Fifth Ave Open for Business

ST. CLOUD -- Searles on Fifth Ave is officially open for business in downtown St. Cloud.

The new bar and restaurant, located in the former D.B. Searles building at 18 5th Avenue South, made the announcement Thursday on their Facebook page.

The restaurant features lunch and dinner menus, along with liquor, wine and over 75 tap lines. Owners Michelle and Darin Agnew, who bought the building back in June, describe Searles as a venue for families, business lunches, off-site meetings, game days and late-night entertainment.

Searles on Fifth grabbed the spotlight earlier this week by offering temporary employment to dislocated Cowboy Jack's employees in the wake of the Press Bar and Parlor fire Monday.

Searles on Fifth Ave is open Friday from 4:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 a.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-midnight. Weekday lunch hours begin next week.

For more updates, visit their Facebook page.