Search Continues for Northern Minnesota Homicide Suspect

UNDATED -- Investigators from more than a dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies continue to search for Eric Reinbold, the primary suspect in the July 9 murder of his wife, 34-year-old Lissette Reinbold, of Oaklee.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Lissette Reinbold died of homicidal violence.

Forty-four-year-old Reinbold, is 5’7,” 175 pounds and is balding with sandy brown hair.

Investigators believe he fled on foot but may have obtained a vehicle. Investigators are asking people in Pennington and surrounding counties to check their properties for any missing vehicles or signs that someone has been on their property or in their outbuildings.

Reinbold should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on Reinbold’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED.

Reinbold is also being sought for violating the terms of his release from federal prison. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

