Sea Life at MOA Opening Friday, June 26th

Mall of America finally opened on June 8th. This was after being shut down mid-March, like everyone else, and delaying their reopen that was to happen on the 1st of June. That delay was due to the riots and looting that happened after the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day.

When the Mall of America did reopen, they held off on all of the events and features that the mall normally has to offer. And, only about 50-60% of the stores opened at that time. Now, since some time has passed, and the number of cases has been on a decline for a few weeks, Sea Life is opening up this weekend.

When Sea Life does reopen, they will have some new safety protocols that they will be following. First, they do ask if you have been exposed to COVID-19, or if you have any of the symptoms or aren't feeling well, please do not come to the exhibit. They will also implement some enhanced cleaning of the aquarium areas, as well as placing hand sanitizer stations throughout the aquarium and ask guests to adhere to good hygiene practices while they are visiting.

You can still enter and re-enter the aquarium. Your ticket with hand stamp will be valid all day. So, you can leave and come back after lunch, or shopping, or whatever else you are enjoying at the Mall. Booking your tickets online is really the best option, but they do have some other contactless options for tickets as well. Check them all out here.

Might be a good trip for the family this weekend!