SCTCC Baseball Update – September 29th, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH CYCLONE BASEBALL

WHITE AND GREEN WORLD SERIES

(Thursday September 22/Whitney Park/C2)

(GAME #1)

WHITE 5 GREEN 4

The White team defeated the Green in Game #1 of their Cyclones World Series, backed by a home run, good defense and solid pitching performances. Brooks Asche started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Blake Kilanowski threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Reese Johnson threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Will Thorn threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Brady Linn threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout to earn the win.

The White offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run for two big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Keller went 1-for-2 and Landen Janzen went 1-for-4. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brady Linn had a sacrifice fly. Carmen Valentine scored a run. Will Thorn went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Carson Cooper went 1-for-2.

The starting pitcher for the Green was Christian Lessman, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit. Landon Lunser threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Cole Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Hanson threw the final inning in relief, he gave two hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Green offense was led by Joel Rivera Torres, he went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.Caden Hanson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Peyton Randall went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Carson Kullhem and Jake Rasmussen both went 1-for-1, Brandon Johnson, Chris Lessman and Cody Leither all earned a walk.

(GAME #2)

(Tuesday September 27th/Whitney Park/C2)

WHITE 6 GREEN 5

The White defeated the Green 6-5 to go up in the series 2-0, backed by six hits, including thee doubles and some very good defensive plays. The starting pitcher for the White was Kayden Swanson, he threw two innings, he gave two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Holthaus threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Reese Johnson threw two in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The White was led on offense by Samson Schlegel, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Janzen went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored the winning run, driven in by Peyton Winter, as he drilled a single to drive in Sam, Payton went 1-for-1. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-3, Matt Keller earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger earned a walk.

The Green starting pitcher was Jacob Hendrickson, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Aidan Motte threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Colten Duff threw two innings in relief, he gave four walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Reeve threw one inning in relief, he gave a walk and he recorded a strikeout. Aaron Einsel threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Trent Wendlandt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, and he gave up one run.

The Green offense was led by Carson Kullhem, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Christian Lessman went 2-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a walk, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Cole Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Payton Randall earned three walks and he was credited for a RBI. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Rasmussen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Aaron Einsel earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel, Joel Torres Rivera, Blaine Fischer and Brandon Johnson all earned a walk and Jacob Hendrickson scored a run.

SCHEDULE

Friday October 1st Whitney Park/C2