SCTCC Baseball Update – May 10th, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP

(Saturday May 6th)

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOWJACKETS 0

(Game #1)

The Cyclones defeated their region rivals the Yellowjackets, backed by eleven hits, including eight players that collected hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher righty Chris Lessman a freshman from New London-Spicer High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by sophomore Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Austin Kantola from Dassel-Cokato High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Brady Linn from Rocori High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Jackson Peter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Freshman Carter Wessel from Paynesville Area High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Freshman Joel Torres Rivera from Manuel Cruz Maceira went

1-for-3 for a RBI. Sophomore Michael Solis from Gregory Portland High School Texas went 1-for-4 and Freshman Ben Kopacz from Flambeau High School Wisconsin scored a run.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher was Carlos Ramirez, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Simmons threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

ROCHESTER CTC YELLOWJACKETS 5 SCTCC CYCLONES 4

(Game: #2)

The Yellowjackets defeated their regional rivals the Cyclones in game #2 of their double header with a walk off run in the bottom of the seventh inning. This was a huge pitching match up with a pair of former high school team mates from Foley High School. Lefty Alec Dietl started on the mound for the Yellowjackets, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Gustave Gonzalez, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Jovan Marrero-Soto went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Blake Schilling went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Zebastian Bolduc went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Will Pacheco went 1-for-2 with a triple. Yanseph Llanos went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and and Klayton Hawkins went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carlos Martinez went 1-for-3, Izaak Steveno went 1-for-1, Chris Brimo earned two walks and Sean Connelly earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher, righty Drew Beier from Foley High School threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Freshman righty Grady Fuchs, from Paynesville High School gave up three hits, two walks and a walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Drew Beier went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Solis went 2-for-4 with a double and Austin Kantola was credited for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Joel Terres Rivera was credited for a RBI. Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Linn went 1-for-4.

Region 13 Tournament

May 11th and 12th

At The MAC

