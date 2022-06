ST. CLOUD -- The ST. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team fell to Caldwell Tech Tuesday afternoon.

The game was tied heading into the seventh inning when the Cobras jumped on top with a sacrifice fly and an RBI double.

Caldwell Tech added two more runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to secure the 4-0 win.

The loss ends the Cyclones season. Caldwell Tech beat St. Cloud 3-2 over the weekend.