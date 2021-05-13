SCSU Working Hard to Place Graduates in Jobs [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She discussed their graduation ceremonies last week and how SCSU works with students during and after graduation to put them in position to get jobs in their desired careers. Wacker says they are aggressive and maybe even intrusive when it comes to readying students for life after SCSU. She says they work to pair students with internships and offer sample job interviews with employers. Wacker commends the SCSU Career Services department with adjusting during the pandemic offering video conferencing by increasing the number of one on one conversations with students and increased the amount of employer coaching.

St. Cloud State last month announced their plan for their 1st comprehensive plan in more than 20 years. Wacker says they are so excited about the potential for this campaign. Wacker says they are at 88% of their $32 Million goal. The philanthropy of this helps fund new programs, scholarships, and helps elevate St. Cloud State and specific programs. She says they are in the process of creating an autism clinic that they received money from a donor for. Wacker says this campaign also seeks to reach out to the community to be more visible and available to community members and employers.

St. Cloud State held their in-person graduation ceremonies at Ritsche Auditorium May 7th and 8th with two events. Wacker says she is so proud of the dedication of these students and professors during what was a challenging last year due to the pandemic.

Wacker joins me on WJON each month during the WJON Morning News Watch.

