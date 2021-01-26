UPDATE: SCSU Women Find Opponent For Upcoming Weekend

UPDATE (1/27):

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team will play this weekend after all. The Huskies, whose series against Minnesota State- Moorhead was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, will host Minnesota State- Mankato on Friday and Saturday.

The Huskies and Mavericks will tip-off at 6 p.m. Friday night and 4 p.m. Saturday. Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team has been forced to cancel its series against Minnesota State-Moorhead, which was scheduled for this upcoming weekend at Halenbeck Hall, due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Huskies had their series at Minot State canceled two weeks ago as well. In that case, SCSU was able to schedule a non-conference series against U-Mary in Bismarck. However, there will be no makeup games in this case.

The Huskies are 5-3 so far this season, with splits in every series save for a sweep in that nonconference matchup with the Marauders.

SCSU is scheduled to return to the court on Friday, February 5th at Bemidji to start a two-game set with the Beavers.

The Huskies have just six games remaining in the regular season beginning with the series at BSU. SCSU will then host University of Minnesota-Crookston on February 12th-13th before wrapping up the season at Duluth on February 19th and 20th.

St. Cloud State is led in scoring this season by Tori Wortz, who is averaging 15.3 points per game. Erin Navratil is the team's leading rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.3 boards per game.

Huskies basketball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports with the voice of the Huskies, JW Cox, calling the action.