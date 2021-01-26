Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral boys hockey team fell 5-1 at Holy Angels in a rare Monday night game. Cathedral is now 2-2 on the season.
Cathedral led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a Cullen Hiltner goal at 8:38. The Crusaders were outshot by the Stars 12-9 in the opening period.
AHA pulled away with a three-goal second period, with two goals scored by Noah Hermanson and another by Jack Bartfield.
The Stars scored a pair of goals in the third period while outshooting Cathedral 32-14. AHA outshot CHS 54-29 for the game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Sartell Sabres beat Willmar 55-45 in Sartell. Gus Gunderson led the Sabres with 23 points. Sartell is now 3-1 on the season and will play at St. Michael-Albertville on Friday night.
The Alexandria Cardinals topped Apollo 92-57 Monday night in St. Cloud. The loss drops the Eagles to 1-4 on the season.
Cathedral snuck past Zimmerman 76-71 Monday night. Jordan Schumann led the Crusaders (1-3) with 17 points. The Crusaders will travel to Little Falls on Thursday to take on the rival Flyers.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Rocori
Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Tech
Cathedral @ Pierz
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ River Lakes
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Bemidji @ St. Cloud
Girls Hockey
Ice Breakers @ Bemidji
River Lakes @ Alexandria