Library Card Design Contest Winners Announced

HONORABLE MENTIONS

After months and months of deliberation, we finally have our honorable mentions and winners for the new Great River Regional Library card contest. In the picture above, we have all of the honorable mentions. Anyone of these would have made a great design for the new library cards. Congratulations to all and great job on your creative input.

As you can imagine, in the middle of the pandemic, people were looking for things to do; so the 2020 contest ended up having hundreds of admissions to be chosen for the new library cards.

There were three categories to compete in depending on your age. Youth, ages 0-12, teens, ages 13-19, and adults, ages 20 and up. Anyone living in the 6 county area that the Great River Regional Library System covers.

Artwork was judged on:

Creativity

Design

How well the artwork represents the libraries message: "Explore...Learn...Connect"

There was only one winner in each category, and each person could only submit one entry. After hundreds of people participated in the contest, it became a difficult task to choose a winner. They looked at things like how well the design would work on the library cards, once it was shrunk down to size, as well as the artwork itself.

AND THE WINNER IS...

Great River Regional Libraries

There was one winner in each age category, and they are as follows:

Youth 0-12: Patience from Paynesville Library

Teen 13-19: Sophia from St. Michael Library

Adult 20+: Amber from Elk River Library

If you already have a library card but want one of the new designs, you can certainly get one. It costs only a dollar. However; just remember that you will also be getting a new code, so if you don't want to memorize a new number, you may just want to keep your old card.

If you don't have a library card yet, now is a great time to get one. You'll be able to pick your design and get your card for free. If you'd like more information on how to obtain your library card, click HERE now for more details.