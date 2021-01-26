THE CLOCK IS TICKING

Time flies when you're having fun...or eating delicious cake. This month, Jule's Bistro in downtown St. Cloud has featured an amazing one of a kind cake, Peanut Butter Bourbon with Peanut Butter Cream, and covered in candied bacon, dark chocolate ganache, and peanuts. The cake has been created to help benefit the Tri County Humane Society...and time is running out to purchase a piece, or a whole cake to benefit the Tri County Humane Society. The Kindness Campaign features a delicious never before made cake that sells for $136 per cake, or $20 per slice, of which $13 goes to the non profit of the month.

NON PROFITS NEED OUR HELP

Ever since last October, Jule's decided that; even though restaurants have been hard hit by the Pandemic, the non-profit sector has been hit that much harder. They decided that they would do their part to help those organizations through the pandemic and created C.A.K.E. ( Culinary Acts of Kindness Encouraged campaign).

You can still get your cake to benefit Tri County Humane Society, but a new cake and a different non profit will benefit beginning February 1st. The cake seems to fly off the shelves when quantities are limited, so I'm encouraging you to get yours now. If you own a business, or just have a little extra cash, you can purchase the whole cake, treat your friends, staff or family, and get a vet approved pet cupcake with your order. Now THAT is special.

If you would like to recommend a non profit to Jule's Bistro to be considered to be added to the Kindness Cake Campaign, you can contact Jule's Bistro when you stop by and pick up your cake with your breakfast, lunch or dinner.

You can place your order by calling 320.252.7125.

