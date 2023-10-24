Our Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Lacey!

That ear.

THAT. EAR. !!!.

Loonatics, meet Lacey! Lacey is our Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society!

Lacey is house-trained, is great with kids, and is even okay with cats. She's coming out of her shell and doin' just fine!

She's half American Pitbull Terrier mixed with...lab? Maybe? They're not sure about the rest of her lineage, but that EAR! She's just under eight years old, so she has plenty of love and life left for her near-future forever home!

Her adoption fee has been reduced to $50 (taxes not included).

And don't forget: when you adopt a dog from TCHS be sure to ask the staff about the GoodPup online training program. You'll get affordable, customizable, and positive virtual training for your pupper that can be completed from home.

If you're looking to adopt a kitty, Tri-County Humane Society is still offering a "Name Your Own Price" adoption promotion for adult cats 6 months or older.

Browse their online galleries of kitties and puppers, then call (320) 252-0896 to place a deposit. And OF COURSE you can always stop by their location on 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud to check out the critters in-person!

The Tri-County Humane Society shelter is open Monday thru Thursday from noon to six, Friday from noon to eight, Saturday from eleven to five, and Sunday from noon to five.

And if you want to help, click here to learn more about volunteering!

Lacey is waving at you. Please tell her, "Hi!", and find her a forever home!

