Find Your Forever Friend At Crossroads Center Today

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can find your forever friend at Crossroads Center Saturday. The Tri-County Humane Society is hosting a meet and greet as part of their Howl-O-Ween adoption.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

They have two four month old puppies and a mother cat with seven kittens for people to stop in and visit. The puppies can be adopted on site for the special price of $300. Puppy adoption is usually $500.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The kittens are not ready to go home yet but people can put a $20 deposit down on one if they are interested. Tri-County Humane Society's Olivia Schomer says their kennels are really full, and they have a lot of animals in need of a new home.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

They also have some dogs on a special $50 promotion through the weekend, you can see those pets on their website tricountyhumanesociety.org. The event runs until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, and is located near the Games By James store in the mall.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had