Bonus: TWO Pets of the Week!

We love the fur babies!

As if one Pet of the Week isn't amazing, Tri-County Humane Society has TWO Pets of the Week!

Outstanding. Check 'em out below and contact Tri-County Humane Society to bring one (or both of them!) home.

*Heavy Breathing* (image via Tri-County Humane Society)

Meet Brenda! Brenda very much looks like the the offspring of Garfield and the cat in the *Heavy Breathing* cat meme. Maybe it's just the angle of the picture plus me being extremely easy to entertain, but I can't unsee it.

From Vicki at Tri-County Humane Society: "Brenda AKA Bonnie is a former indoor/outdoor cat who’s discovered the joys of the indoor lifestyle as she’s gotten older. This 10-year-old spayed cat, in the past, has done well with other cats, dogs, and small children. When she’s not exercising her rights as a cat to be independent, she may be found enjoying the heat from the first available lap. (She also really appreciates being brushed.) Brenda would qualify for our “Name Your Own Price” promotion."

Image via Tri-County Humane Society

We featured Lacey on the Loon Morning Show with Laura and Choad Tuesday morning. We gushed over that adorable ear.

Here's more about Lacey, from Vicki: "Lacey is a high-energy lady on the lookout for an active home that can keep up with her - while spoiling her, of course! This 7-year-old spayed American Pit Bull Terrier mix enjoys car rides, running in the yard, playing fetch, and sleeping with her people in bed at night. She is house-trained and will go to the door when it's time to go! Learn more about her at our website. Lacey's adoption fee has been reduced to $50 (tax not included) to help get her on her way ASAP!"

Contact Tri-County Humane Society to make a deposit and welcome these fur babies into your family!