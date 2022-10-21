SCSU Red/Black World Series Update – October 21st, 2022

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORD SERIES

(Thursday October 20th)

GAME #7

BLACK 3 RED 0

The Black defeated the Red in a great pitching duel as no runs were scored until the ninth inning. Three walks and a wild pitch and a pair of singles all in the top of the ninth. The Black collected nine hits, including one double and they got very good pitching performances from five different pitchers. Junior lefty Kieran Schmitz a transfer from Heartland CC and Plymouth, MN threw five innings. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Freshman righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA High School threw one inning and he issued one walk. Lefty freshman Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Junior Drew Beier a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC and a Foley High School graduate, closed it out with a 1, 2, 3 ninth inning. He recorded one strikeout to preserve the win for the Black.

The Black offense was led by Freshman Zack Ryan from Omaha, Nebraska, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Sophomore Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois, went

2-for-3 and he scored a run. Junior Mason Primus from Rocori High School went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo High School went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School earned two walks, one stolen base and was credited for one RBI. Freshman Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Junior Tate Wallat a transfer from Everett CC and Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Junior Drew Beier, Outstanding Player of the Tournament Region 13 CC for St. Cloud Tech CC went 1-for-3. Junior John-Michael Gonzalez from Rainy River CC and Tucson, Arizona earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa had a sacrifice bunt.

The Red starting pitcher was Righty junior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Junior Grady Fuchs a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School threw one inning, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Kenny Schultz from Plover, Wisconsin threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty junior David Van Ort a transfer from Century CC from Stillwater High School, threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty freshman Ty Sherman from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recored one strikeout. Righty sophomore Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty sophomore Ethan Lanthier form Northfield High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Red offense was led by Sophomore Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a double. Junior Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, Indiana went

1-for-2 with a single. Junior John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Junior Noah Dehne a transfer from NDSU and St. Paul, Mn earned a walk and he had a stolen base.