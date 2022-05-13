SCSU Names New Coach of Men’s Basketball Program

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has selected their new men's basketball head coach.

Quincy Henderson has been named the 14th head coach in the program's history. He replaces Matt Reimer who was let go back in March.

Get our free mobile app

I would like to thank President Robbyn Wacker and Director of Athletics Heather Weems for entrusting me with the St. Cloud State Men's Basketball program. I am both humbled and thrilled to have the opportunity to shape the future of Husky Basketball. When I visited campus two weeks ago I was taken by the authentic nature of everybody I had the pleasure of visiting with.

Henderson comes to St. Cloud after eight seasons as the associate head coach at West Texas A&M where he has helped lead the Buffaloes to a 210-50 record, three conference titles, five conference tournament titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.

An introductory news conference will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.