SCSU Football Picked For Middle Of The Pack

The St. Cloud State football team was recently picked to finish eighth overall in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for 2019 by the conference's coaches. The Huskies finished 2018 with a 7-4 record.

St. Cloud State was picked to finish behind Minnesota Duluth, Bemidji State and Minnesota State Moorhead in the North Division.

The Huskies return a number of key players in 2019, including a pair of seniors in quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn and wide receiver John Solberg.

Huskies football can be heard all season long on AM 1240 WJON, with some games on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.